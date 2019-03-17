Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Schwarm. View Sign

Sheila Schwarm, 55, of Louisville, Ky., formerly of Brownstown, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the family farm of Robert and Faye Schwarm of rural Loogootee. Memorials: Gilda's Club (a cancer support group founded in honor of Gilda Radner) in Louisville, Ky.; or Fayette County Cancer Fund.

She is survived by her son, Andy Schwarm of St. Charles, Mo.; brothers, Tony Schwarm and wife Mary of Sullivan, Mo., and Brent Schwarm and wife Sue of Vandalia; and Uncle Robert and Aunt Faye Schwarm of Loogootee.

Sheila was blessed with large supportive family members, including: cousins, Wendy Cook and her husband Kenny Joe of Ramsey, Bobby Schwarm and wife Brenda of Loogootee, Monte Schwarm and Leslie Benhart of Loogootee, Kyle Schwarm and Jane of Loogootee, Teri Baskett and husband Chris of New Albany, Ind., Tina Otto and husband Blaine of Ramsey, and Dean Bergman. She also had several nieces: Jo Lynne Greenwood and husband Jeff of Flora, Terri Blue and husband Dustin of Sullivan, Mo., Rebecca Schwarm of Sullivan, Mo., Sara Schwarm and Rachel of Glen Carbon, and Karen Schwarm and Wade of Dallas, Texas; and one nephew, Samuel Schwarm and wife Andrea of Troy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herschel and Amber Schwarm of Brownstown; and grandparents, Ervin and Louise Schwarm of Loogootee, and Howard and Amber Daniels of Vandalia.

