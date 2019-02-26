Shirley A. Holman, 79, of Vandalia, died on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Holman was born on May 9, 1939, in Vandalia, the daughter of Clarence A. and Dorothy E. (Forbes) Kistler. She married Delano R. Holman on Aug. 13, 1955, in Iuka, Miss.; he died on Feb. 27, 1993.
Survivors include her sons, Ed Holman and Mary of Round Rock, Texas, William "Bill" Holman and Helen of Brownstown, and Allen Holman and Bobbie of Fillmore.
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 26 to Mar. 6, 2019