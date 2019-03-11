Obituary



Graveside services and interment will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Old Stonington Cemetery in Stonington, with the Rev. Caleb McGregor officiating. Memorials: Stonington United Methodist Church or Fayette County Cancer Fund.

Mrs. Klay was born on Aug. 24, 1936, in Shobonier, the daughter of Forrest and Verna (Lange) Riedle. She married Clayton Snyder; he preceded her in death. She later married William Klay; he also preceded her in death.

Shirley was a former teacher for Head Start and was a typist for Staley's Manufacturing. She was a member of the Stonington United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, David Snyder and wife Ellen of Orlando, Fla.; daughter, Sharon and husband Jim Brand of Chicago; brother, Lonnie Riedle and wife Rosalee of Centralia; sister, Brenda Roberts and husband Robin of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren, Clayton Brand, Andrew Snyder, Scott Snyder and Christian Compton; and great-granddaughter, Ellie Compton.

204 North Fourth Street

Vandalia , IL 62471

