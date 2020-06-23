Shirley D. (Black) Mattes, born on March 5, 1935, in rural Loogootee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Private family graveside services were held at German Reformed Cemetery in rural Loogootee at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 15. Memori-als: Effingham County Humane Shelter or Ballard Nature Center. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Shirley was the daughter of Simon Fredric (Fred) and Jennie Ruth (Lash) Black. She graduated from Brownstown Community High School in 1952 and married Elvis Henry (Hank) Mattes.
Shirley had a storied life with Hank, from wife of the Fayette County Sheriff and living in the jail for four years to Army wife spending 10 years in Germany, where they traveled extensively, camping in foreign countries such as Italy, Austria, Switzerland and Lichten-stein. She bravely took on everything that came along with the travel life, including shipping the family VW camper from Germany to the US as well as two dogs and a cat, criss-crossing the U.S. with three teenagers, the two dogs, cat and a duck. Upon her return to rural Loogootee after Hank's passing in December 1972, Shirley earned her associate's degree from Lake Land College and worked as a legal secretary for many years for Judge Steve Seymour and later the Charles Young Law office.
Shirley was always strong in her Christian beliefs and affiliated with the First Christian Church, attending Arm Prairie Christian Church, Macedonia and Northside Christian Church. She was involved in many organizations in the Effingham, Brownstown and Vandalia communities: Effingham County Humane Shelter, Ballard Nature Center, Effingham Art Guild, Brownstown Library, Brownstown Class of '52 Reunion Group, Fayette County Genealogical & Historical Society, National (Route 40) Road Association of Illinois and Illinois Audubon Society. Shirley delighted in many things, famous in her family for the delightful letters her pets would write to Amy, giving books to random children at the laundromat, bird watching, drawing and painting, writing poetry and letters to friends and family, gardening, playing the piano and singing, bluegrass festivals, family gatherings with her brothers pickin' guitars, and hiking on her farm and woods with dogs, kids and grandkids, and she never met a cat that she didn't take, be it willing or not, to be spayed or neutered. She will be sorely missed by her loved ones.
She is survived by her brother, Dale (Donna) Black and sister Sharon "Dolly" (Ken) Lawler; her children, Max L. (Linda) Mattes, Elvis D. Mattes and Lisa M. (Mark) Owen; beloved grandsons, Mack Owen, Jacob Mattes and Michael Owen; and her sweet great-granddaughter, Jessica Marie Amy Wilson; as well as two nephews, and several great-nephews and great-nieces
Shirley is predeceased by her parents; husband; brother, Dennis G. Black; and beloved granddaughter, Amy Lovell.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 23 to Jul. 1, 2020.