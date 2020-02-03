Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley J. (Davis) Jones. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia 831 N. Fifth St. Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3176 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley J. Jones, 90, of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Graveside services will be held at noon on Saturday in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in rural Brownstown, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday. Memorials: Second Chance Animal Rescue.

Mrs. Jones was born on Aug. 8, 1929, in Sefton Township, Fayette County, the daughter of Perry Rollin and Carrie Myrtle (Griffith) Davis. She married Melvin Eugene Jones on Feb 2, 1949, in Vandalia; he passed away on Nov. 7, 1979.

Shirley was formerly employed at Heritage House in Vandalia, and was a member of First Baptist Church/Unity Baptist Church in Vandalia. Shirley loved her cat, Nala; taking care of her plants; playing games; and keeping up with family and friends.

She is survived by sons, Jerry Jones and Janice of Ramsey, Doug Jones and Carol of Grand Junction, Colo., and Chuck Jones and Patricia of Hagarstown; daughters, Becky Kolar and Clay of Makanda, Laura Hutton and Don of Naperville, and Martha Hood and Chris of Menomonie, Wis.; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a great-grandson, Jeremy Jones; one brother; and seven sisters.



