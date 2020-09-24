1/1
Shirley J. (Wright) Smith
1931 - 2020
Shirley J. Smith, 89, of Altamont, died at 6:57 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont.
Private family graveside services will be held at Arborcrest Memorial Park. Memorials: Lutheran Care Center, 702 W Cumberland Rd., Altamont, Ill. 62411. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Shirley was born on Saturday, Feb. 28, 1931, in rural Beecher City (Wright's Corner) to George "Pete" and Blanche (Durbin) Wright. She married Earl J. Smith on July 29, 1950, and he preceded her in death in 1982. She attended Dexter United Methodist Church and was a member of the Royal Neighbors of America, Friendly Neighbors of St. Elmo and Order of the Eastern Star. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at the Altamont Garment Factory and Illinois Glove Factory in Effingham.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Ronald (Kim) Smith, Altamont; Mark (Elaine Hoene) Smith, Teutopolis; and Brad (Linda) Smith, Altamont; daughter, Paula (Mark) Brunk, Brownstown; brothers, Dwight (Glynis) Wright, Laverne (Leona) Wright, and Oliver (Edna) Wright, all of St. Elmo; grandchildren, Laura, Renae, Jason, Cody, Brianne, Tyler, Kelli, Allison, Lesa, Kristin, Dawn and Jonathan; and 29 great-grandchildren, and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Ella Mae Wright; and grandson, Brian Brunk.




Published in The Leader-Union from Sep. 24 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gieseking-Claggett Funeral Home
College & North
Brownstown, IL 62418
(618) 427-3344
