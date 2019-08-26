Service Information Gieseking-Claggett Funeral Home College & North Brownstown , IL 62418 (618)-427-3344 Send Flowers Obituary



Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at First Christian Church in Brownstown, with the former pastor, the Rev. Kendall Bopp and the current pastor, the Rev. Nathan Brands, officiating. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery in rural Brownstown. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown and one hour before services on Wednesday at the church. Memorials: First Christian Church Building Fund. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Goldsborough was born on Sunday, Aug. 11, 1935, in Brownstown, the daughter of Guy and Marie (Wasser) Smith.

She was a member of First Christian Church in Brownstown. During her working career, she was employed at Richardson Brothers Greenhouse in St. Elmo, as a cook at Brownstown High School and as a medical secretary for Dr. Donald Rames in Vandalia.

She is survived by her daughter, Robin Lovett and husband Donald of Brownstown; son, Mark Goldsborough and wife Theresa of Brownstown; sister, Karen Miller of Brownstown; grandson, Aaron Lovett and wife Samantha; granddaughter, Jennifer Annable and husband Sam; great-grandchildren, Reese and Easton Lovett, and Rowan Annable; and nephews, Samuel and Brody Miller.

