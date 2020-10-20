Shirley May Brown, 94, of Vandalia, passed away at 11:49 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at SBL Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Unity Baptist Church, Ill. Route 185 and Airport Road, Vandalia. Interment will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Memorials: Unity Baptist Church or Fayette County Hospital Auxiliary.
Shirley May Henry was born May 19, 1926, the daughter of Hubert E. and Shella May (Scott) Henry. She married Billie Dean Brown on April 24, 1948; he preceded her in death Aug. 6, 2019.
Shirley was a secretary for Lewis Squibb Insurance before retiring from the State of Illinois Department of Corrections at Vandalia Correctional Center as the warden's secretary. Together with her husband, Bill, she volunteered for years at Evergreen Outreach; she also was a volunteer for Fayette County Hospital Auxiliary and a member of Unity Baptist Church. Shirley's pride and joy were her grandchildren; she loved having coffee daily with her daughters and adding to her Santa Claus collection every year.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Jo Smith, Kim and husband Dean Bone, and Shella Gay Brown, all of Vandalia; grandchildren, Brent Smith and wife Julie, Jay Keppler and wife Ashlee, Kayci and husband Cody Goldsboro, and Shelby McCurdy; great-grandchildren, Krissy Smith, Maci Keppler, Sylvia Keppler, Nora Keppler, Rhyan Goldsboro and Hadlee Goldsboro; great-great-grandson, Kamden Lewis; and sister, Wilma Glick.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Kenneth and Neil Henry; and sisters, Ruby Roberts and Huberta Nichols.