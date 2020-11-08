1/1
Skyler Lee Henson Sr.
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Skyler's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Skyler Lee Henson Sr., 37, of Vandalia, passed away tragically on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Monday at 8th Day Venue in Vandalia (1405 Veterans Ave.), with Haron Denton officiating. Interment will follow in McInturff Cemetery, rural Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday at 8th Day Venue. Memorials: The family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Skyler Lee Henson was born on Oct. 6, 1983, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Marion and Cherie (Tipps) Henson. Skyler has spent the past 14 years with the love of his life, Shayla.
He was employed by Carlisle SynTec Systems in Greenville.
Skyler was first and foremost an amazing father to his and Shayla's three children. He was their protector, as they were his pride and joy. He was a loyal friend who loved sharing a laugh. If there was a moment to spare, Skyler was riding his Harley or spending time on his fishing boat.
He is survived by his fiancé, Shayla Washburn of Vandalia; daughters, Desirae Henson and Jayden Henson, both of Vandalia; and son, Skyler Henson Jr. of Vandalia; mother, Cherie Henson of Mulberry Grove; sisters, Christina Henson of Coffeen, and Chamie and husband David Staggs of Keyesport; and brother, Shane Henson of Bluff City.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marion R. Henson.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 8 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
8th Day Venue
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
8th Day Venue
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved