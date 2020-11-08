Skyler Lee Henson Sr., 37, of Vandalia, passed away tragically on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Monday at 8th Day Venue in Vandalia (1405 Veterans Ave.), with Haron Denton officiating. Interment will follow in McInturff Cemetery, rural Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday at 8th Day Venue. Memorials: The family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Skyler Lee Henson was born on Oct. 6, 1983, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Marion and Cherie (Tipps) Henson. Skyler has spent the past 14 years with the love of his life, Shayla.
He was employed by Carlisle SynTec Systems in Greenville.
Skyler was first and foremost an amazing father to his and Shayla's three children. He was their protector, as they were his pride and joy. He was a loyal friend who loved sharing a laugh. If there was a moment to spare, Skyler was riding his Harley or spending time on his fishing boat.
He is survived by his fiancé, Shayla Washburn of Vandalia; daughters, Desirae Henson and Jayden Henson, both of Vandalia; and son, Skyler Henson Jr. of Vandalia; mother, Cherie Henson of Mulberry Grove; sisters, Christina Henson of Coffeen, and Chamie and husband David Staggs of Keyesport; and brother, Shane Henson of Bluff City.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marion R. Henson.