Service Information Young Funeral Home 118 East College Avenue Greenville , IL 62246 (618)-664-2341

Stanley L. "Stan" Johnson, 91, of Mulberry Grove, passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Due to COVID-19 health concerns, all services will be private. Burial will be in McInturff Cemetery in Hagarstown. Memorials: Mulberry Grove First Baptist Church or Mulberry Grove First Responders. Young Funeral Home in Greenville was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Johnson was born in Mulberry Grove on Oct. 21, 1928, the beloved and "only" son of 10 children born to Everett "Gris" and Gladys (Baldwin) Johnson. He married Melba "Nadine" (Bone) on Oct. 14, 1950, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Vandalia, and they celebrated 69 years of marriage.

Stanley learned the value of hard work at a young age by helping his Dad work in the construction business after the Great Depression. Having graduated from Mulberry Grove High School, he went on to graduate from Greenville College and SIU-Carbondale, and then completed his schooling with a specialist degree in business education from SIU-Edwardsville.

Stanley was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the U.S. Army Intelligence Division, and was honorably discharged in 1951. After the war, Stan continued his working career in education as a teacher, principal, superintendent, and then later became the Bond County Regional Superintendent of Schools. He then went on to serve as the Assistant Regional Superintendent of Bond, Fayette & Effingham County schools for the next 20 years. Upon his retirement from the school system, he then served as Bond County Probation Officer for the next five years.

Stanley was a lifetime, devoted member of the Mulberry Grove Baptist Church, serving in such positions as Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent, trustee, deacon and chairman of deacons.

In his spare time, Stanley was an avid outdoorsman who loved gardening, fishing, hunting and mushroom hunting, but his greatest love was the time he spent with his family and close friends.

Stanley was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Nadine, who survives; the loving father of four children, Kent (Kathy) Johnson of Greenville, Kevin (Cher) Johnson of Mulberry Grove, Diana (Tim) Bearley of Bethalto, and, Scott (Earlene) Johnson of Mulberry Grove. He was "Grandpa" to his grandchildren, Kyle (Kristy) Johnson and Kurt (Whitney) Johnson of Greenville, Kelli (Sean) Schroeder of Bethalto, Ryan Bearley of Alton, Matt Bearley of Bethalto, and Tara (friend, Enrique Jenner) Johnson of Vandalia; and stepgrandchild; Amber (Adam) Peper of Chesterfield, Mo. He was "Great Grandpa" to Kaleb and Katie Johnson, Taylor and Colbie Johnson, Blake and Brynlee Schroeder, and Adin and Ayla Peper. He is survived by one sister, Leola Wilfong of Mulberry Grove, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Myrtle (Harold "Perky) Perkins, Mildred (Joe) Dugger, Letha (Murray) Bradley, Elva (Bobby) File, Nola (Ralph) Narup, Sue (Frank) Snell, and Rita Marie and Wilma Jean, who died in infancy; father and mother-in-law, Carroll and Ressie Bone, and, brothers-in-law, Mendell, Donald and David Bone, all of Vandalia.



Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 22 to Apr. 1, 2020

