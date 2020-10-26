Or Copy this URL to Share

Stanley Rich, 85, of Cowden, died at 3:48 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his nephew's residence in rural Herrick.Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, at First Christian Church in Herrick, with the Niehls family officiating. Inurnment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Cowden, with military rites accorded by Sarver-Guthrie American Legion Post 839. Visitation will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, with Masonic rites at 10:30 a.m. Memorials: Cloverleaf Lodge 990, c/o Jim Nance, 3199 N. 1700 St., Herrick, Ill. 62431 or Oak Grove Cemetery, c/o Ernie Wasson, 1538 E. 3300 Ave., Herrick, Ill. 62431. Kennedy & Sons Wallace-Carroll in Herrick was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.kennedypana.com. Mr. Rich was born on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 1935, in Bowling Green Township in Fayette County, the son of Vern Fielden and Ruby Pearl Rentrfrow Rich.

