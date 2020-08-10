1/
Stanley T. Toberman
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley T. Toberman, 80, of Fillmore, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home in Fillmore, with the Rev. Harry Kirk, officiating. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Fillmore, IL. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials: Fillmore Historical Society or Fillmore United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Toberman was born on July 7, 1940, in Vandalia, the son of John Labon Warren and Alpha Elizabeth Jane (Summers) Warren. Stan moved to Bayle City in 1951 and accepted the name of Stanley T. Toberman, and became the son of Maurice and Hazel Toberman. He married Janice Fae Alexander on May 17, 1969 in Fillmore.
He was employed at Firestone Tire Manufacturing in Decatur. Stan was a member of Fillmore Historical Society and was affiliated with the Fillmore United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Tony Toberman of Highland, Kent Toberman of Florida, and Greg Toberman and Chrystal of Pana; daughters, Rhonda Kates and Ken of Decatur, Tonya Rench and Harvey of Fillmore, and Banee' Ulrici and Craig of Fillmore; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Woods of Kannapolis, N.C., and Ruth Ann Bains of Mt. Vernon; brother, Douglas Johnson of Mt. Vernon; and half brothers, Jim Hornbeck and Frank Hornbeck, both of Vandalia.
Preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Cecil Warren; a sister, Frances Hill; 13 half brothers and half sisters; son-in-law, Michael Bell; and a great-grandchild, Gemma Toberman.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 10 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia
831 N. Fifth St.
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3176
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved