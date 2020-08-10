Stanley T. Toberman, 80, of Fillmore, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home in Fillmore, with the Rev. Harry Kirk, officiating. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Fillmore, IL. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials: Fillmore Historical Society or Fillmore United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Toberman was born on July 7, 1940, in Vandalia, the son of John Labon Warren and Alpha Elizabeth Jane (Summers) Warren. Stan moved to Bayle City in 1951 and accepted the name of Stanley T. Toberman, and became the son of Maurice and Hazel Toberman. He married Janice Fae Alexander on May 17, 1969 in Fillmore.
He was employed at Firestone Tire Manufacturing in Decatur. Stan was a member of Fillmore Historical Society and was affiliated with the Fillmore United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Tony Toberman of Highland, Kent Toberman of Florida, and Greg Toberman and Chrystal of Pana; daughters, Rhonda Kates and Ken of Decatur, Tonya Rench and Harvey of Fillmore, and Banee' Ulrici and Craig of Fillmore; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Woods of Kannapolis, N.C., and Ruth Ann Bains of Mt. Vernon; brother, Douglas Johnson of Mt. Vernon; and half brothers, Jim Hornbeck and Frank Hornbeck, both of Vandalia.
Preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Cecil Warren; a sister, Frances Hill; 13 half brothers and half sisters; son-in-law, Michael Bell; and a great-grandchild, Gemma Toberman.