Service Information

Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hohlt & File Funeral Home
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia , IL

Funeral service
2:00 PM
Hohlt & File Funeral Home
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia , IL

Obituary

Stella Lamb, 82, of Vandalia, passed away at 8:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.

Services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Krista Stokke officiating. Interment was in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials: St. James Lutheran Church or Fayette County Health Department Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Lamb was born on Oct. 30, 1936, in Wadesville, Ind., the daughter of Elmer and Elizabeth (Causey) Cox. She married James M. Lamb on May 17, 1955; he preceded her in death on March 20, 2001.

She was formerly employed as a customer service representative for Higgins Dry Cleaning in Vandalia. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Vandalia, Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America and Crawford-Hale American Legion Unit 95 Auxililiary. Stella was very active within her church community and WELCA. She also had an avid love for quilting.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Lamb and wife Connie of Vandalia; daughters, Leigh Ann and husband Larry Hedgpeth of Ramsey, and Barbara Jean and husband Tom Tamborski of High Ridge, Mo.; grandchildren, Clif Lamb, Erica and husband Jason Choi, Jim Hedgpeth and wife Margaret, Jacob Hedgpeth and significant other Jenny Tucker, Misty and husband Tracy Ulmer, Elizabeth Tamborski, and Christopher Hedgpeth and Raeann; 13 grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Ralph Cox, James Cox and Gerdus Cox.

