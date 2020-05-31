Stephanie L. Carter, 49, of Vandalia, died on Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home.
Private memorial services will be held at a later day. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Stephanie was born on Sept. 25, 1970, at Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, N.C., the daughter of Charles David and Lynn (Lunceford) Brown.
Survivors include her mother, of Radcliff, Ky.; special friend, Kurt Allen of Vandalia; sons, Chad Brown and Renee of Vandalia, and Jake Willis and Kara of Paris, Texas; and daughter, Jessica Bays and Dustin of Peoria.
Private memorial services will be held at a later day. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Stephanie was born on Sept. 25, 1970, at Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, N.C., the daughter of Charles David and Lynn (Lunceford) Brown.
Survivors include her mother, of Radcliff, Ky.; special friend, Kurt Allen of Vandalia; sons, Chad Brown and Renee of Vandalia, and Jake Willis and Kara of Paris, Texas; and daughter, Jessica Bays and Dustin of Peoria.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from May 31 to Jun. 10, 2020.