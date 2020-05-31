Stephanie L. (Brown) Carter
1970 - 2020
Stephanie L. Carter, 49, of Vandalia, died on Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home.
Private memorial services will be held at a later day. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements.
Stephanie was born on Sept. 25, 1970, at Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, N.C., the daughter of Charles David and Lynn (Lunceford) Brown.
Survivors include her mother, of Radcliff, Ky.; special friend, Kurt Allen of Vandalia; sons, Chad Brown and Renee of Vandalia, and Jake Willis and Kara of Paris, Texas; and daughter, Jessica Bays and Dustin of Peoria.


Published in The Leader-Union from May 31 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
