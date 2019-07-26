Steven E. Fisher, 63, of Vandalia, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Crown Point Church in rural Vandalia, with the Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of services on Sunday at the church. Memorials: The family. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Fisher was born on Feb. 22, 1956, in Decatur, the son of Willis E. and Patricia A. (Lindsley) Fisher. He married Rose M. Johnson on Aug. 19, 1978, in Vandalia.
Survivors include his wife; father, of Decatur; and son, Steven E. Fisher of Vandalia.
Published in The Leader-Union from July 26 to Aug. 7, 2019