Steven Eugene "Moe" Sapp, 61, of Vandalia, passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

In accordance with Moe's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at New Horizons Church in St. Elmo, with the Rev. PeeWee Denton officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the church. Memorials: Fayette County Cancer Society Fund.

Mr. Sapp was born on June 12, 1958, in Vandalia, the son of James Edward and Grace Laverne (Keppler) Sapp. He married Robbin Christina Pasley on March 21, 1998, and together they shared 21 years of marriage.

Moe was a heavy equipment operator and a truck driver with R&S Clearing for 20 years.

He is survived by his mother; wife, of Shobonier; sons, Tim Pasley and wife Dana of St. Elmo, Aaron Sapp and wife Courtney of Shobonier, Brian Sapp and girlfriend Caitlyn Hawkins of Vandalia, and Zack Sapp of Patoka; brothers, Jim Sapp and wife Linda of Hillsboro, and Ray Sapp and wife Marie of Shobonier; half sister, Pam and husband Clay Jones of Florida; and grandchildren, Riley, Trey, Sierra, Pearson, Parker, Aliyah, Zander, Jace and Liam.

He was preceded in death by his father.



