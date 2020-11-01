1/1
Stuart L. Steele Sr.
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stuart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stuart Lynn Steele Sr., 69, of Tulsa, Okla., passed away on Oct. 23, 2020, from complications due to COVID-19, in Tulsa.
Mr. Steele was born on Aug. 24, 1951, in Tulsa, Okla. 24, 1951 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was the son of Audra "Scottie" (Pelton) Phelps of Tulsa and Lawrence Edward Wooten of Vandalia
He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver and an award-winning racehorse trainer.
He is survived by his sons, Stuart Jr. and Clinton, both of Tulsa; daughter, Donna (David) LaRoss of Sterling, Va.; grandchildren, Megan, Serena and Eli Steele, all of Tulsa; and sister, Melissa (Darin) Wells of Vandalia.
He was preceded in death by his parents.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved