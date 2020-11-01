Stuart Lynn Steele Sr., 69, of Tulsa, Okla., passed away on Oct. 23, 2020, from complications due to COVID-19, in Tulsa.

Mr. Steele was born on Aug. 24, 1951, in Tulsa, Okla. 24, 1951 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was the son of Audra "Scottie" (Pelton) Phelps of Tulsa and Lawrence Edward Wooten of Vandalia

He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a truck driver and an award-winning racehorse trainer.

He is survived by his sons, Stuart Jr. and Clinton, both of Tulsa; daughter, Donna (David) LaRoss of Sterling, Va.; grandchildren, Megan, Serena and Eli Steele, all of Tulsa; and sister, Melissa (Darin) Wells of Vandalia.

He was preceded in death by his parents.



