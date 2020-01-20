Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Francis (Kistler) Keyes. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Christian Church Brownstown , IL View Map Graveside service 11:30 AM Pilcher Cemetery rural Brownstown. , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sue Francis Keyes, 82, of Brownstown, passed away at 11:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Willowbrook Memory Care of Vandalia.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Pilcher Cemetery in rural Brownstown. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at First Christian Church in Brownstown. Memorials: The family. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Keyes was born on Sept. 6, 1937, in Fayette County, the daughter of Paul and Faye (Ireland) Kistler. She married Larry Dean Keyes on Jan. 26, 1957, in Fillmore. Together, they shared 58 years of marriage and raised three children; he preceded her in death on July 10, 2015.

Sue was employed by Crane Packing of Vandalia for 25 years, and she was a member of First Christian Church of Brownstown.

She is survived by her daughters, Cindy and husband Jimmy Summers of Vandalia, and Pam and husband Steven Sidwell of Brownstown; son, Brent Keyes and wife Janet of Brownstown; sisters, Betty Schaal of Decatur, Paula Newlin of West Chicago, and Joann Corry of Vandalia; grandchildren, Chasity and husband Ted Betz of Hudson, Ohio, Jaime and husband Paul Farley of Lascassas, Tenn., Ashley Summers and friend Todd Stevenson of Greenville, Meg Summers of Maryville, Tenn., Chris Sidwell and wife Shannon of Vandalia, Stephanny Brown and friend Bryan Cearlock of Vandalia, Lukas Keyes and wife Kristen of Effingham, Braun Cyr and wife Lyndsey of Rusk, Texas, Thea and husband Jay Powers of Troy, and Chamae Cyr of Denver, Colo.; and great-grandchildren, Bradyn, Nathan, Olivia, Alexis, Allisa, Ryder, Makenna, Jax, Danny Jr., Andy, Kaleb, Max, Baelynd, Cazdyn, Laela, Jenner, Henley, Kimber, Kaden, Carson, Quincey, Archer, Boston and Merrek.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Wayne Kistler, Joe Kistler and Bob Kistler; sister, Carol Fenton; and grandsons, Matthew Sidwell and Jacob Summers.



