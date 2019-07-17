Sue Gilmer, 81, of Staunton, formerly of Vandalia, passed away at 8:58 p.m. on Sunday at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton, with the Rev. David Baker officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Staunton. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials: . Online condolences can be expressed at www.williamsonfh.com.
Mrs. Gilmer was born on March 2, 1938, in Vandalia, the daughter of John William and Laura (Garland) Walton. She married J.C. Gilmer on Nov. 22, 1971; he preceded her in death on June 17, 2006.
Mrs. Gilmer was a hairdresser and a past member of Concordia Hall of Staunton.
She is survived by her son, Bob Gilmer of Staunton; stepdaughter, Michele Gilmer of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, Austen Pittkanen, Heather Siebert, Megan Siebert, Tasha Keelin, Clifford Keelin, Logan Miller and Ambreille Gilmer; great-grandchild, Aubrei; sister, Joy Orr of Vandalia; brother, Kenny (Beverly) Walton of Vandalia; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sons, Steven Siebert, Ronald Siebert and Kenneth Siebert; sisters, Marcella Bauman and Margaret Aldridge; and brothers, Donald Walton, John Walton and Dean Walton.
Published in The Leader-Union from July 17 to July 24, 2019