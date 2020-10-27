Sue Lehr, 74, of Ramsey, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at her home.
Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Ramsey Christian Church in Ramsey, with Pastor Larry Daniel officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Glendale Cemetery in Fillmore. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Memorials: Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star of Illinois, P.O. Box 317, Macon, Ill. 62544. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Lehr was born on Jan. 18, 1946, in Ramsey, the daughter of Kenneth Newall and Ella Lucella (Teter) Ballard. She married Ronald Ted Lehr on Dec. 31, 1964, in Ramsey.
Sue graduated from Ramsey High School and Patricia Stevens Career College in Chicago. Her work history includes: Ramsey telephone operator; sales clerk at Marshall Fields in Chicago; teller at Ramsey National Bank of Ramsey, Farmers and Merchants Bank, and First National Bank in Vandalia IL, (over 40 years in banking); and H&R Block in Vandalia. She was a member of Ramsey Christian Church in Ramsey and a member for more than 55 years in the Order of Eastern Star of Illinois. Sue enjoyed traveling the world with Ron, quilting, gardening and cooking, but most of all, spending time with family and friends.
Survived by her husband; son, Scott Lehr and Patti, Ramsey; daughters, Julie Hayes and Ray Winders, Mt. Vernon, and Jodi Stark and Todd, Pana; brother, Murel Ballard and Cheryl, Ramsey; sister, Nancy Hopkins and Dan Calhoun, Petersburg; grandchildren, Ashley, Matthew, Amy, Kera, Jeremy, Nicole and Rebecca; great-grandchildren, Ella, Isabella, Hailey, Xzavea, Juella, Hayden, Mason, Hunter, Marley, Chloe, Sadie, June and Maggie, and two on the way; and a great-great-grandchild, Ryliegh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Burel and Kenneth Ballard.