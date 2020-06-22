Tammi W. Hoyle, 60, of Vandalia, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Vandalia Rehab and Healthcare Center in Vandalia.
No services are being held at this time. Memorials: Fayette County Cancer Fund. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.leaderunion.com.
Tammi was born on Sept. 26, 1959, in St. Charles, Mo., the daughter of James Lee and Eleanor (Nance) Wilson.
Survivors include daughters, Angela Hoyle-Springman and Brice of Vandalia, and Julian Kay Petty-Flynn and Tom of Omaha, Neb.; and son, Tyler Mark Partain of Fontana, Calif.
No services are being held at this time. Memorials: Fayette County Cancer Fund. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.leaderunion.com.
Tammi was born on Sept. 26, 1959, in St. Charles, Mo., the daughter of James Lee and Eleanor (Nance) Wilson.
Survivors include daughters, Angela Hoyle-Springman and Brice of Vandalia, and Julian Kay Petty-Flynn and Tom of Omaha, Neb.; and son, Tyler Mark Partain of Fontana, Calif.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 22 to Jul. 1, 2020.