Tammi W. (Wilson) Hoyle
1959 - 2020
Tammi W. Hoyle, 60, of Vandalia, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Vandalia Rehab and Healthcare Center in Vandalia.
No services are being held at this time. Memorials: Fayette County Cancer Fund.
Tammi was born on Sept. 26, 1959, in St. Charles, Mo., the daughter of James Lee and Eleanor (Nance) Wilson.
Survivors include daughters, Angela Hoyle-Springman and Brice of Vandalia, and Julian Kay Petty-Flynn and Tom of Omaha, Neb.; and son, Tyler Mark Partain of Fontana, Calif.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
