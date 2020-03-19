Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teddy Dean "Ted" Harre Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Teddy Dean "Ted" Harre Sr., 83, of Webb City, Mo., formerly of Brownstown, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home after a long illness.

Services were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Hedge-Goodwin Funeral Home. Interment was in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation was held from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Mr. Harre was born on Oct. 30, 1936, in Sefton Township in Fayette County, the son of James Fredrick and Irene Evelyn (German) Harre.

He graduated from Brownstown High School and attended Eastern Illinois University, where he met his wife, Mary Lou (Young) Harre. They were married on June 11, 1961, in Mt. Erie. They relocated to Joplin, Mo., in 1968, and later to Webb City, Mo., in 1971.

During his working life, Ted worked for numerous retail and manufacturing companies, as well as owning his own chimney sweep and lawn service in Webb City. He loved the Cardinals, both St. Louis and Webb City. Ted was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed coaching his children in softball and track.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Mary; a daughter, Regina Gayle Davis and husband Daniel J. Ruddick of Carl Junction, Mo.; a son, Teddy D. Harre Jr. and wife Kimberly Kaiser of Portsmouth, Va.; a sister, Mary Mielke of Effingham; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty (Harre) Yakel and Diana (Harre) Radcliff; and a brother, Reggie Harre.





