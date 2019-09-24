Teddy J. Rench, 75, Missouri
Teddy Joe Rench, 75, of Noel, Mo., formerly of Vandalia, died on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday in the Noel Chapel of Ozark Funeral Homes in Anderson, Mo. Online condolences can be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.
Mr. Rench was born on Aug. 21, 1944, in Vandalia, the son of Lowell and Dorothy Fannin.
Survivors include his companion, Linda Glendenning of Noel, Mo.; daughters, Tedra Moser of Mt. Vernon, Amber Wetzel of Beaumont, Calif., Crystal Gray of Fairland, Okla., Regina Dick of Miami, Okla., Lawanna Damron of Sulphur Springs, Ark., and Osheanna Rench-Glendenning of Noel, Mo.; and a son, Robbie Rench of Arkansas.
Published in The Leader-Union from Sept. 24 to Oct. 2, 2019