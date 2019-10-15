Service Information Gieseking-Claggett Funeral Home College & North Brownstown , IL 62418 (618)-427-3344 Send Flowers Obituary



Terry Joseph Smith, 67, of St. Elmo, died at 4:21 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont, with Pee Wee Denton officiating. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery in St. Elmo. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials: Crossroads Cancer Center in Effingham or donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Smith was born on Monday, Oct. 13, 1952, in St. Elmo, the son of Robert Joseph and Helen Mae (Tucker) Smith. He married Mary Ann Milleville on Aug. 29, 1971.

He is survived by his wife; son, Wyatt Smith and Heather of St. Elmo; daughter, Tara Quandt and fiancé Ron Slifer of Altamont; and mother.



