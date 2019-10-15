Terry Joseph Smith, 67, of St. Elmo, died at 4:21 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont, with Pee Wee Denton officiating. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery in St. Elmo. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials: Crossroads Cancer Center in Effingham or donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mr. Smith was born on Monday, Oct. 13, 1952, in St. Elmo, the son of Robert Joseph and Helen Mae (Tucker) Smith. He married Mary Ann Milleville on Aug. 29, 1971.
Terry owned and operated Terry Smith Welding in St. Elmo for 40 years, and he was a member of the Pontiac International Club and GTO Club.
He is survived by his wife; son, Wyatt Smith and Heather of St. Elmo; daughter, Tara Quandt and fiancé Ron Slifer of Altamont; and mother, of St. Elmo; brother, Brent (Brenda) Smith of St. Elmo; sister, Kendra Smith of St. Elmo; grandchildren, Vayda Smith, Gavyn Smith, Kyle Behl, Lyndi Smith, Emily Koberlein, Anna Koberlein and Brynttlee Stodt.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 23, 2019