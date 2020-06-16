Terry Lee Schmitt
1964 - 2020
Terry Lee Schmitt, 55, of Vandalia, passed away at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Heritage Health in Pana.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. A private burial will be held. Memorials: Heritage Health, 1000 E. Sixth St., Pana, Ill. 62557; or the family.
Mr. Schmitt was born on Dec. 7, 1964, in Vandalia, the son of Fred Donald Sr. and Marjorie Roseann Cunningham Schmitt.
Terry worked for many years as a carpenter and for Woolsey Brothers in Vandalia. He enjoyed visiting with friends and spending time with his beloved dog, Joey.
He is survived by his sisters, Kathy (Kenny) Bogart of Brownstown, and Debby Woolsey, Jane Hawk and Barbara Atchley, all of Vandalia; and brother, David (Lynn) Schmitt of Vandalia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Karen Bolyard and Linda England; and brother, Fred Jr.

Published in The Leader-Union on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
