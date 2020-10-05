Terry Perry, 60, of Vandalia, passed away 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Masks are required for the visitation and services. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are asked to be made online, www.donnellwiegand.com
under the crowdfunding tab. All donations will help the family with expenses.
Terrance (Terry) Dean Jr., the son of Terrance Sr. and Marie Jenner Perry, was born on Feb. 12, 1960, in East St. Louis. The Perry family moved to Waterloo, where he attended the local schools. The family then moved to Pocahontas in 1973, and Terry attended Pocahontas Schools and Greenville High School.
Terry was first married to Angie Horner and then to Roberta Eckels. He is the father of Allison Perry of Vandalia and stepdaughter Jenna Olson of Vandalia.
Terrance had a love for cooking. He had various jobs in the culinary world. He was the long-time manager at Jay's Restaurant (Jay's Inn) in Vandalia and Country Corner Café in Pocahontas. He also worked at Glenn Mueller Phillips 66 and Sheep Skin Factory. He loved fishing, playing video games, watching western movies and singing.
Terrance was one of seven children, who all survive: Jeanne Butler and Clay of Pocahontas, Cindy Carter of Greenville, Cheryl Jones and Bill of Pocahontas, Jerry Perry and Kristy of Pocahontas, Judy Breiner and Dave of Pocahontas, and Ricky Perry and Kathy of Pocahontas; stepgrandchildren, Todd and Delta; 16 nieces and nephews; and 16 great-nieces and -nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Greg Carter.