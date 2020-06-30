Thomas Edward Parham Sr., 81, of Vandalia, died at 1:59 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home.
In accordance with Tom's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services at this time. Interment will be in Cedaredge Cemetery, in Cedaredge, Colo., at a later date. Memorials: Donor's choice. Hohlt and File Fu-neral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Parham was born on May 23, 1939, in Muncie, Ind., the son of Harvey Raymond Parham and Marguerite (Case) Foust. He married Alice V. Logue, and they were married for 20 years.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Thomas E. Parham Jr. and wife Tia McGraff of Port Dover, Ontario, Canada, Mat-thew Parham of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Patrick Parham and wife Jeanette of Cedaredge, Colo., and David Parham and Tawnya Cole of Delta, Colo.; and daughters, Cynthia and husband James Dinwiddie of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Theresa and husband Keith Peterson of Austin, Colo.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 30 to Jul. 8, 2020.