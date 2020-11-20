Thomas Jerry Givens, 88, of Vandalia, passed away at 4:33 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Ind.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Mother of Dolors Catholic Church in Vandalia with the Rev. Fr. Scott Snider officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass on Monday at the church. Memorials may be made to Mother of Dolors Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
It is recommended that guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health as they relate to COVID-19 be followed. This includes, but is not limited to, face coverings and social distancing. Please be respectful of others.
Thomas Jerry Givens was born on Sept. 28, 1932, in DuQuoin, the son of Tony "Jerry" and Marie Catherine (Borgers) Givens. He married Mary Ann Simmons on Nov. 3, 1951, and together, they raised four children and celebrated 65 years of marriage before her passing on March 17, 2017.
Tom loved sports. Growing up, he was a high school star athlete. Eventually in adulthood, he coached kids' baseball, and umpired high school softball and refereed football for 35 years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, going to flea markets and doing yard work. He was a former salesman for both Ear Mac and Haag Distributions and Blue Bell Meats of DuQuoin. Tom was a member of Mother of Dolors Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Illinois High School Association.
Mr. Givens is survived by his daughter, Gayle and husband John Wehrle of Vandalia; sons, Tom Givens Jr. and wife Rebecca Clemens-Givens of Mt. Vernon, David Givens and wife Audrey of Vandalia, Gary Givens and wife Stephanie of Robinson; grandchildren, John Wehrle, James Wehrle, Justin Wehrle, Julie Moran, Tiffany Beccue, Stephanie Givens, Shawn Givens, Brittany Domenech, Sonnie Givens and Hunter Givens; 30 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Pat Cross; and brother, Terry Joe Givens.