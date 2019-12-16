Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Stewart. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Tom Stewart, 71, of Brownstown, passed away at 9:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at First Christian Church in Brownstown, with Steve Storm, Dave Arnold and Jim Green officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Brownstown, with military rites accorded by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 of Vandalia and Brownstown Post 9770. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour before services on Thursday, both at the church. Memorials: Brownstown/St. Elmo Sports Boosters, Brownstown First Responders or Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Mr. Stewart was born on Sept. 10, 1948, Loudon Township, Fayette County, the son of Cloral and Marjorie (Logue) Stewart. He married Alice Davis on Oct. 14, 2001, and together they shared 18 years of marriage.

Tom was a U.S. Army veteran. He was currently the Sefton Township highway commissioner, taking his position in 1993. Prior to Tom's commitment with Sefton Township, he was a carpenter and also a farmer.

He was a member of Mt. Carmel Church, past board member of Brownstown CUSD No. 201, past member of Fayette County Pork Producers and retired volunteer from the Brownstown Volunteer Fire Department. Tom loved spending time with his grandchildren, working on his ever-changing landscape, woodworking and antiquing.

He is survived by his wife; daughters, Shelly and husband Tony Thomason, Chrystal and husband Sean Spicer, Shawna and husband Justin Atwood, all of Brownstown, and Chalice and husband Larry Oakes of Vandalia; son, Davis Redman of Chicago; sisters, Ann and husband Glen Mills of Brownstown, and Pat and husband Roy Graumenz of Mt. Zion; grandchildren, Tim (Erin) Thomason of Vandalia, Marisa (Brian) West of Shelbyville, Caleb and Adam Atwood of Brownstown, Carter Spicer of Brownstown, and Tayler and Kylie Oakes of Vandalia; great-grandchildern, Hailey, Ben and Lauren Thomason, and Dalainie West; sisters-in-law, Bernice Scoles of St. Elmo and Barb Stewart of Brownstown; brother-in-law, Kenny Smith of St. Elmo; and mother-in-law, Carolyn Grames of Brownstown.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill and Bob Stewart; and sister, Marsha Smith.

