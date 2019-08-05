Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Wayne Belwood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Wayne Belwood, 58, of Vandalia, passed away at 4:15 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Thomas was born on Dec. 6, 1960 in Evansville, Ind., the son of Charles E. and Pauline Sartore Belwood. He married Roberta A. Russell on March 16, 1984.

Thomas served his country in the U.S. Army during Desert Storm. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and working in his yard. Thomas also enjoyed karate and earned a first-degree black belt.

Although Tom had many hobbies that he loved, and his biggest accomplishment and pride was his family. They camped often and could usually be found playing games. There was always laughter and joy whenever they were together.

He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, David and Jerry Belwood.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta Belwood of Vandalia; daughters, Charis (husband, Matthew) Audette of St. Louis, Mo., and Crystal Belwood of Arnold, Mo.; his mother, Pauline Belwood of Evansville, Ind.; siblings, Charline (husband, Scott) Rice of Glasgow, Ky., Kenny Belwood of Booneville, Ind., and Joan (husband, John) Cline of Evansville, Ind.; his beloved cat, Peanut; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, from 2-4 p.m., at Unity Baptist Church in Vandalia. Memorial contributions may be made to @Roberta-Belwood through Venmo.





Thomas Wayne Belwood, 58, of Vandalia, passed away at 4:15 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.Thomas was born on Dec. 6, 1960 in Evansville, Ind., the son of Charles E. and Pauline Sartore Belwood. He married Roberta A. Russell on March 16, 1984.Thomas served his country in the U.S. Army during Desert Storm. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and working in his yard. Thomas also enjoyed karate and earned a first-degree black belt.Although Tom had many hobbies that he loved, and his biggest accomplishment and pride was his family. They camped often and could usually be found playing games. There was always laughter and joy whenever they were together.He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, David and Jerry Belwood.He is survived by his wife, Roberta Belwood of Vandalia; daughters, Charis (husband, Matthew) Audette of St. Louis, Mo., and Crystal Belwood of Arnold, Mo.; his mother, Pauline Belwood of Evansville, Ind.; siblings, Charline (husband, Scott) Rice of Glasgow, Ky., Kenny Belwood of Booneville, Ind., and Joan (husband, John) Cline of Evansville, Ind.; his beloved cat, Peanut; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, from 2-4 p.m., at Unity Baptist Church in Vandalia. Memorial contributions may be made to @Roberta-Belwood through Venmo. Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 5 to Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close