Tim Hardimon (1945 - 2020)
Tim Hardimon, 75, of Herrick, died at 7:011 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Myers Cemetery in Herrick Township, with the Rev. Fr. Scott A. Snider officiating. A webcast was viewable at www.kennedypana.com. Online condolences can be expressed at www.kennedypana.com.
Mr. Hardimon was born on Thursday, Feb. 1, 1945, in Monticello, the son of Francis Raymond and Ruth (Goodman) Hardimon.
Survivors include his sons, Tim Hardimon (Jennifer) of Assumption, Andy Hardimon (Jamie) of Herrick, Josh Hardimon (Jasmin) of Herrick, and Chris Hardimon (Kristie) of Herrick.
