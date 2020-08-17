Timothy "Timmy" Joe Hicks, 58, of Vandalia, died at 10:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Crown Point Church in rural Vandalia, with the Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. Interment will follow in Farmers Cemetery in Shobonier. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Memorials: Hohlt and File Funeral Home, to help with expenses. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Timothy Joe Hicks was born on Nov. 16, 1961 in Litchfield, the son of Floyd E. and Betty J. (Robertson) Hicks Sr.
Survivors include his daughter, Rebecca Ritchey.