1/
Timothy Joe "Timmy" Hicks
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy "Timmy" Joe Hicks, 58, of Vandalia, died at 10:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Crown Point Church in rural Vandalia, with the Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. Interment will follow in Farmers Cemetery in Shobonier. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Memorials: Hohlt and File Funeral Home, to help with expenses. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Timothy Joe Hicks was born on Nov. 16, 1961 in Litchfield, the son of Floyd E. and Betty J. (Robertson) Hicks Sr.
Survivors include his daughter, Rebecca Ritchey.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 17 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3434
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved