Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434

Timothy Scott Torbeck, 36, of Vandalia, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Augsburg Immanuel Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Michael Mohr officiating. Interment will be in Augsburg Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday and one hour before services, both at the church. Memorials: Second Chance Animal Rescue or donor's choice. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Torbeck was born on April 21, 1983, in Vandalia, the son of Scott Nelson and Karen Ann (Koester) Torbeck. He married Amanda Dawn Meseke on Sept. 19, 2009, and together they shared 10 years of marriage.

Tim was the technology director for the Vandalia Community Unit School District and also had his own tech business, Tiny's Computer Repair. He was formerly employed by CTI out of Taylorville and was an assistant tech for the Altamont School District. Tim enjoyed keeping updated scores posted to the VCHS website for volleyball games and the holiday tournament. He was a member of Augsburg Immanuel Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife; parents; brother, Travis Torbeck and wife Amanda of Mulberry Grove; maternal grandfather, Howard Koester of Brownstown; paternal grandmother, Janice Torbeck of Vandalia; nephew, Jase Torbeck of Mulberry Grove; parents-in-law, Don and Cathi Meseke of Vandalia; brother-in-law, Andy Meseke of Vandalia; and his fur babies, Bella Mae, Daisy, Minnie, Wilma Renee and Lexi Lou.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Carol Koester; and paternal grandfather, Nelson Torbeck.



