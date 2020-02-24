Timothy Scott Vieregge, 53, of Woodbridge, Va., was found deceased at home from apparent heart failure on Feb. 10, 2020.
A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, from 3-7 p.m., at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, Va. Funeral services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials: His children.
He was born and raised in Illinois. Tim joined the Army in 1984, was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 in 2005 after 21 years of service. After retiring, Tim started his own computer security company. Tim loved working on his '67 Mustang, spending time with his family and helping anyone he could.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Elvin and Billie Vieregge; and eldest brother, Boyd Vieregge.
Tim is survived by his children, Ashley, Casey and James Vieregge; granddaughter, Emily Carr; siblings, Van Vieregge and his wife Lora, J.D. Vieregge and his wife Amy, Nancy Coleman and her husband Bob, and Joy Michael and her husband Lyle; and sister-in-law Lida Vieregge.
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 24 to Mar. 4, 2020