Unice F. "Faye" Moreland, 84, of Vandalia, died on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Private services and burial will be at a later date. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Moreland was born on May 5, 1935, in Walnut Hill, the daughter of Franklin and Almedia Melvina (Haney) Mitchell. She married Riley H. "Mickey" Moreland on Nov. 24, 1972, in Belleville; he passed away on Feb. 17, 2006.
Survivors include her sons, Edward "Ed" Houston and Kathy, and Bill Houston and Amy, both of Vandalia.
