In keeping with her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Private services and burial will be at a later date in Gilead Cemetery, south of Centralia. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Moreland was born on May 5, 1939, in Walnut Hill, the daughter of Donald Eugene Henson and Almedia Melvina Haney. She married Melvin James Houston on Jan. 8, 1955, in Belleville; they later divorced. She married Riley Hershel "Mickey" Moreland on Nov. 24, 1972, in Carlyle; he passed away on Feb. 17, 2006.

She was a homemaker, was affiliated with the Baptist faith and was a member of Crawford-Hale American Legion Unit 95 Auxiliary in Vandalia. Faye enjoyed gardening, woodworking and genealogy. She also enjoyed reuniting adopted people with their loved ones.

She is survived by sons, Edward L. "Ed" Houston and special friend Kathy, and Bill F. Houston and Amy, both of Vandalia; grandchildren, Nicholas A., Christopher R. Joshua T. and Cameron W. Houston, and Amand L. Shields and Travis D. Duff; great-grandchildren, Gage A., Brant M. Alyssa L. Paige, Wyatt, Allison R. and Eagan Houston, and Blake A. Duff; brothers, Charles Henson and Sandra, and Daniel Henson and Clarise, both of Sterling; sisters, Brenda Williams of Rock Falls, Wanda Richards, of Chesaapeake, Va., and Wennona Bell and Raymond of Sterling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Melvin Houston; a daughter, Rena Maxwell; a granddaughter, Kayla D. Houston; and three brothers.

