Vernon Floyd Blankenship, 72, of Vandalia, passed away at 2:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service with interment at Green Hill Cemetery in VanBurensburg will be held at a later date. Memorials: Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation or Fayette County Health Department Hospice. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Blankenship was born on Sept. 30, 1948 in Hillsboro, the son of William Floyd and Inez Louise (Bergman) Blankenship.
Vernon was a truck driver working for various companies throughout the years. He was raised in Mulberry Grove, where he graduated high school and eventually raised his daughters. He then moved to Hagarstown and finally settled in Vandalia. Vernon had an avid love for the outdoors, especially fishing, which was his passion.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Louise and husband Dale Sloan of Smithboro, and Ina "Marie" Blankenship of Hagarstown; grandchildren, Jesse Sloan, Michael Sloan and Megan Zinkgraf; great-grandchildren, Serenity, Aubriella and Benton; brother, Lee Roy; and sister, Linda.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Jean.