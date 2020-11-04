1/
Vernon Floyd Blankenship
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Floyd Blankenship, 72, of Vandalia, passed away at 2:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service with interment at Green Hill Cemetery in VanBurensburg will be held at a later date. Memorials: Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation or Fayette County Health Department Hospice. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Blankenship was born on Sept. 30, 1948 in Hillsboro, the son of William Floyd and Inez Louise (Bergman) Blankenship.
Vernon was a truck driver working for various companies throughout the years. He was raised in Mulberry Grove, where he graduated high school and eventually raised his daughters. He then moved to Hagarstown and finally settled in Vandalia. Vernon had an avid love for the outdoors, especially fishing, which was his passion.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Louise and husband Dale Sloan of Smithboro, and Ina "Marie" Blankenship of Hagarstown; grandchildren, Jesse Sloan, Michael Sloan and Megan Zinkgraf; great-grandchildren, Serenity, Aubriella and Benton; brother, Lee Roy; and sister, Linda.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Jean.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3434
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved