Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon L. McCammack. View Sign Service Information Gieseking-Claggett Funeral Home College & North Brownstown , IL 62418 (618)-427-3344 Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon L. McCammack, 79, of rural Brownstown, passed away at 9:46 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home, with his family at his side.

Services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown. Burial was in Forbis Cemetery in rural Brownstown. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until time of services, with Ed McCammack and Mick McCammack officiating. Memorials: Fayette County Cancer Fund, Fayette County Hospice or donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. McCammack was born on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 1939, in Sefton Township, rural Brownstown, the son of Forrest and Marjorie (Sidwell) McCammack. He married Sandra Sue Boone on Aug. 26, 1961; she preceded him in death on Sept. 2, 1999. He then married Ruby Jean Bunyard on Oct. 21, 2000.

Vernon was a graduate of Brownstown High School with the Class of 1959. Vernon was a lifelong farmer and was retired from Owens-Brockway in Vandalia after 16 years of service. He was a member of Hagarstown Baptist Church and Fayette County Farm Bureau.

He is survived by his wife of more than 18 years, Ruby Jean McCammack; sons, Darren (Shaye) McCammack and Darrell "Peanut" (Rita) McCammack, both of Brownstown; stepsons, David Bunyard of Brownstown, and Chris (Kim) Bunyard of Vandalia; grandchildren, Trevor McCammack, Amber Buchanan, Rebecca Pryor, Dustin Murray, Cody Summers and Kyle Summers; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brother, Larry McCammack.

Vernon L. McCammack, 79, of rural Brownstown, passed away at 9:46 a.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home, with his family at his side.Services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown. Burial was in Forbis Cemetery in rural Brownstown. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until time of services, with Ed McCammack and Mick McCammack officiating. Memorials: Fayette County Cancer Fund, Fayette County Hospice or donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com. Mr. McCammack was born on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 1939, in Sefton Township, rural Brownstown, the son of Forrest and Marjorie (Sidwell) McCammack. He married Sandra Sue Boone on Aug. 26, 1961; she preceded him in death on Sept. 2, 1999. He then married Ruby Jean Bunyard on Oct. 21, 2000.Vernon was a graduate of Brownstown High School with the Class of 1959. Vernon was a lifelong farmer and was retired from Owens-Brockway in Vandalia after 16 years of service. He was a member of Hagarstown Baptist Church and Fayette County Farm Bureau.He is survived by his wife of more than 18 years, Ruby Jean McCammack; sons, Darren (Shaye) McCammack and Darrell "Peanut" (Rita) McCammack, both of Brownstown; stepsons, David Bunyard of Brownstown, and Chris (Kim) Bunyard of Vandalia; grandchildren, Trevor McCammack, Amber Buchanan, Rebecca Pryor, Dustin Murray, Cody Summers and Kyle Summers; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brother, Larry McCammack. Published in The Leader-Union from May 13 to May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close