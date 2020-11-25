1/1
Vernus C. (Chatham) Lytle
1927 - 2020
Vernus C. Lytle, 93 of Brownstown, died at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Chesterfield, Mo.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Griffith Cemetery in rural Brownstown, with Rev. Olen Evans officiating. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Vernus Chatham Lytle was born on July 26, 1927, in Shobonier, to Delman and Elsie (Ellington) Chatham. She married William Francis Lytle on Oct. 18, 1946, and he preceded her in death on July 15, 2004.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Brownstown. In addition to being a homemaker, she owned and operated a resale shop and several rental properties.
She is survived by her daughters, Zandra Sidwell of St. Elmo, and Amanda (Brian) Bannister of Altamont; daughter-in-law, Yoshi Rowlinson of Chicago; grandchildren, Darrel "Pokey" (Michelle) Sidwell II of Cibolo, Texas, William (Gina) Lytle III of Brownstown, and Janice Galbavy of Chicago; great-grandchildren, William Lytle, IV of Texas, Cordelia Lytle of Brownstown and Justin Galbavy of Chicago; and great-great-grandchildren, Calvin and Lyndon Bannister of Altamont.
Vernus was preceded in death by her parents, sons, William Lytle II and Warren Rowlinson; granddaughters, Brandi Kay Lytle and Lynn Ann Wright; and siblings, Katie Curran, Nadia Ritter, Ruby Sneed, Louie Chatham, Leonard Chatham, Edgar Chatham, Chandler Chatham, Berthel Chatham and Ernest Chatham.



Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 25 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
