Vickie L. McNealy, 68, of Vandalia, died on Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019, at Vandalia Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Vandalia.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. No services are planned. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Vickie was born on Aug. 25, 1951, in Vandalia, the daughter of Robert and Margaret Ann (Rodriguez) McNealy.
Survivors include her father, of Brownstown; and daughter, Dawn (Boone) Gelsinger of Georgia.
Published in The Leader-Union from Sept. 16 to Sept. 25, 2019