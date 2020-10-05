Or Copy this URL to Share

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Herrick Baptist Church, with the Revs. Terry Walkers and Jay Huddlestun officiating. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery in Herrick Township, Shelby County. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday. Kennedy & Sons Wallace-Carroll Funeral Home in Herrick was in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Moll was born on June 11, 1945, in Herrick, the daughter of Ogle Wayne and Gladys Viola (Mitchell) Frailey. She married Leroy Moll on June 10, 1963, in Effingham; he died on Nov. 1, 2000.

Survivors include her sons, Tony Moll (Katie) of Shelbyville, and Tom Moll of Herrick; and daughter, Tammy Heflin of Pana.

