Viola E. Knecht, 97, of Bonner Springs, Kan., formerly of Vandalia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, Mo.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Augsburg Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Shobonier, with the Rev. Michael Mohr officiating. Friends are welcome to a visitation time from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at Day Macz Funeral home in Patoka. Memorials: Augsburg Immanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Knecht was born on April 11, 1922, in Vandalia, the daughter of William and Rose Emille (Oertwig) Wollin. She married Clarence Knecht in October 1947; he preceded her in death on Nov. 28, 2003.

Mrs. Knecht took great joy in raising her family and making sure everything in the home was taken good care of. She had a love of music and was gifted with the ability to play the organ. Viola spent many relaxing hours playing her favorite songs on the organ. She had a bit of a competitive spirit and would get a twinkle in her eye while holding a winning pinochle hand. Viola's passion was her family, which she held dear to her heart. The memories made spending time together were cherished and a comfort to her. Viola will be remembered for her sincere gratitude to her adoring family.

Survivors that hold cherished memories of Viola include her beloved grandchildren, Marla J. Quigley, and Martin Knecht; and precious great-grandchildren, Zachary Quigley, and Colton Quigley.

Along with her husband of 56 years, Clarence Knecht, Mrs. Knecht was preceded in death by both of her parents; sisters, Erna, Laurna and Velera; brothers, Mart and Walter; and son, Stan Knecht.

