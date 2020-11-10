1/1
Violet Lodema (Dial) Braasch
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet Lodema Braasch, 94, of Shobonier, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Fireside House of Centralia.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church at Augsburg, with Pastor Timothy Landskroener officiating. Interment will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials: Warrior Nation Cancer Foundation or donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. It is recommended that guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health as they relate to COVID-19 be followed. This includes, but is not limited to, face covering and social distancing. Please be respectful of others.
Violet Lodema Dial was born on Sept. 19, 1926, the daughter of Charles C. and Margaret "Maggie" (Hissong) Dial. She married George W. Braasch on April 22, 1945, and together they shared 52 years of marriage before his passing in August 1998.
Over the years, Violet was employed by Johnson, Stephens and Shinkle Shoe Factory in Vandalia, Centralia Dress Factory, Vandalia Pencil Factory and Ron's Greenhouse in Shobonier. She was a member of Augsburg Immanuel Lutheran Church. Violet enjoyed dealing antiques with her husband; spending time with her dog, Pixie; sewing; and doing yardwork.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Dolly of Shobonier; sister, Marybelle Ledbetter of Brownstown; granddaughter, Melissa and husband Kevin Gramlick of Patoka; and great-grandsons, Ryan and Alexander Gramlick of Patoka.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband; brothers, Raymond, Zennie and Arthur Dial; and sister, Letha Rogers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 10 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3434
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved