Violet Lodema Braasch, 94, of Shobonier, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Fireside House of Centralia.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church at Augsburg, with Pastor Timothy Landskroener officiating. Interment will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials: Warrior Nation Cancer Foundation or donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
It is recommended that guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health as they relate to COVID-19 be followed. This includes, but is not limited to, face covering and social distancing. Please be respectful of others.
Violet Lodema Dial was born on Sept. 19, 1926, the daughter of Charles C. and Margaret "Maggie" (Hissong) Dial. She married George W. Braasch on April 22, 1945, and together they shared 52 years of marriage before his passing in August 1998.
Over the years, Violet was employed by Johnson, Stephens and Shinkle Shoe Factory in Vandalia, Centralia Dress Factory, Vandalia Pencil Factory and Ron's Greenhouse in Shobonier. She was a member of Augsburg Immanuel Lutheran Church. Violet enjoyed dealing antiques with her husband; spending time with her dog, Pixie; sewing; and doing yardwork.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Dolly of Shobonier; sister, Marybelle Ledbetter of Brownstown; granddaughter, Melissa and husband Kevin Gramlick of Patoka; and great-grandsons, Ryan and Alexander Gramlick of Patoka.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband; brothers, Raymond, Zennie and Arthur Dial; and sister, Letha Rogers.