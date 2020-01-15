Virginia M. "Ginny" Pratt, 87, of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at CenterPointe Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Rodney Caswell officiating. Memorials: The family. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Pratt was born on Nov. 14, 1932, in Memphis, Tenn., the daughter of Ray Bagwell and Ina M. (Harwell) Lyle. She married Gerald A. Pratt; he preceded her in death.
She was a legal secretary, a U.S. Army veteran and member of CenterPointe Church in Vandalia.
She is survived by a son, Michael Pratt and Nancy of Overland, Mo.; daughter, Susan Timmons and Max of Vandalia; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Jean Warner of Loveland, Co., Barbara Kelly of Memphis, Tenn. and Linda Castorina of Memphis, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Keith Pratt; a sister, Pat Sadler; and four brothers-in-law.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020