Viva Ilene Kuepfer, 72, of Smithboro, passed away at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at her home.
Graveside services and interment were held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Griffith Cemetery in rural Brownstown, with Jeremy Smith officiating. Memorials: The family. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Kuepfer was born on April 25, 1947, in Fayette County, the daughter of Earl Pete and Faye Ellen (Elder) Davison. She married Donald M. Kuepfer on June 25, 1994, in Greenville, and together they shared 25 years of marriage.
Viva was a former caregiver as well as a bartender. She was a member of First Church of God in Vandalia.
She is survived by her husband; son, Rollie Leonberger and wife Melissa of O'Fallon, Mo.; daughters, Hope Sugg of Arkansas and Terria McDowell of Pana; brother, Gary Carter and wife Sharon of Hagarstown; sister, Ellen and husband Mike VanUytven of Oconee; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen Grisham; brothers, Oran Davison and Jim Carter; son-in-law, Jason Sugg; and one grandchild.
Published in The Leader-Union on Jan. 3, 2020