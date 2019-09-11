Vona I. Cook, 90, of Decatur, died on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Taylor Cemetery in rural Vandalia. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Cook was born on Feb. 12, 1929, in Boody, the daughter of George and Lida Sarah (Swarms) Brown. She married Lester Vern Cook Sr. on June 25, 1950, in Corinth, Miss.; he died on Oct. 14, 1980.
Survivors include a son, Lester Cook Jr. of Sorento; and daughters, Charlotte Purkes and Cecil of Warrensburg, and Lida Cook of Decatur.
