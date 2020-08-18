W. Andrew "Andy" Harner passed away at Carle Hospital the morning of Aug. 17, 2020. Earlier in the year his cancer returned, and he was undergoing treatment at the time of his death.
In accordance with his well-documented wishes, he will be cremated, and there will be no services. His remains will be buried at Griffith Cemetery in rural Brownstown, next to those of his parents and numerous other ancestors. Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy was in charge of arrangements (www.morganmemorialhome.com
).
Andy was born in Carbondale on June 30, 1953 the eldest child of William E. Harner and E. Joyce "Isbell" Harner. On June 24, 1978, he married Peggy L. Leverton, and their union lasted until her death in 1994.
He attended Mahomet Seymour High School, where he lettered in football and track. Upon graduation, he attended the University of Illinois, earning a BLS in 1975. While attending the U of I, he began his career at the telephone company, for whom he would work for more than 30 years, starting as a second-generation operator before moving up the corporate ladder.
Andy had a lifelong love of both racing and history. He enjoyed open-wheel racing from his younger days watching Can Am racing at mid-Ohio to today's f1 and Indy Car. He spent many hours researching his genealogy, family history and visiting every site that his ancestors fought at in the Civil War. He was also a lifetime fan of all things Fighting Illini.
In his retirement, which he enjoyed to its fullest, he was the unofficial president of the Sandstone Social Club and was blessed to be surrounded by and enjoy the company of so many great friends and neighbors.
He was known for his wit and sense of humor. Instead of memorials, he requested that those so inclined to have a beverage in his hon-or at their favorite "watering hole."
He is survived by his son, J William A of Chicago; and his sister, Anne of Normal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a brother who was stillborn.