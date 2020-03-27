Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. Wayne Arnold. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

W. Wayne Arnold, 87, of Beecher City, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Heartland Christian Village-Senior Living in Neoga.

For the many friends and family that knew Wayne, he would never pass up the chance to share a bowl of homemade ice cream. With this in mind, a Celebration of Life/Ice Cream Social will be held in his memory at a later date. Private family services will be held at this time. Memorials: Beecher City Volunteer Fire Department or Crossroads Cancer Center Effingham. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Walter Wayne Arnold was born July 10, 1932, in Holland Township, Shelby County, the son of Frank and Ruby (Jones) Arnold. He graduated from Beecher City High School in 1950, and following graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served as a Military Police Officer.

He married Melba Louise Kahl on July 31, 1954; she preceded in death on March 11, 1981. He married Glenda Kay Rook on July 15, 2000, and together they shared nearly 20 years of marriage.

Wayne was a self-employed farmer, who over the years raised hogs, nearly 300 head of goats, poultry and other livestock. In addition to farming, he was a regional seed corn distributor for Fielder's Choice Direct. Wayne volunteered for the Beecher City Volunteer Fire Department. He was a leader for the Holland Hustlers 4-H Club and Tractor School, and throughout the years, Wayne helped organize the Beecher City 4-H Fair. In the 1950s, he helped found the Beecher City Go Kart Race Track, where he and Melba raced for several years.

Wayne was a devout Christian, never wavering in his faith. He loved spending time with his grandkids, playing the harmonica, roller skating, having a big bowl of ice cream and visiting his friends at the local coffee shops.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda Arnold of Beecher City; sons, Larry (Cathy) Arnold of Beecher City, and Chad (Tera) Arnold of Mattoon; daughters, Sherry Wagner of Erlanger, Ky., Carolyn (Randy) Myers of St. Elmo, Marilyn (Tim) Tappendorf of Shiloh, and Julie (Todd) Kemme of Mason; stepson, Kurt (Keri) Kistler of Vandalia; stepdaughters, Keri (Brian) Buscher of Vandalia, and Sue Holliday of Vandalia; sister, Wanda Faye (Wayne) Bushue of Beecher City; grandchildren,Stephanie Dreisbach, Shane Scroggins, Hollie (Jeremy) Lock, Brooke (Matt) Wilkins, Dylan Myers, Morgan Myers, Tyler Tappendorf, Jillian (Dave) Wood, Cassidy Arnold, Catlin Arnold, Lance Arnold, Jarielle (David) Cameron, Spencer (Rachel) Hammer, Kellen Kemme, Deken Kemme, Kadelyn Arnold, Paxton Arnold, Blake Morrison, Adam Buscher, Drew Buscher, Dalton Davison, Kaden Kistler and George Holliday; and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Melba.



