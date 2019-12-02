Service Information Miller Funeral Homes - Ramsey 301 E. Main St. Ramsey , IL 62080 (618)-283-3176 Send Flowers Obituary



Wanda E. Walker, 90, of Ramsey, died on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Mass of Christian burial was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ramsey, with the Rev. Fr. Scott Snider officiating. Burial was in Ramsey Cemetery in Ramsey. Visitation was held from 8 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church. Memorials: St. Joseph Catholic Church or donor's choice. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Walker was born on Feb. 4, 1929, in Bypro, Ky., the daughter of Thomas Cecil and Eva Mae (Johnson) Brookover. She married William James Walker on Oct. 29, 19060, in National City, Calif.; he died on March 17, 1997.

Survivors include her sons, Michael Norfleet of Ramsey, twins David Harris and Nancy and Danny Worley and Gerri, both of Ellijay, Ga., Jeff Fulmer and Celest of Chelsea, Ala., Preston Thrasher and Christina of Eugene, Ore, and Phillip Walker of Vandalia; and daughters, Kathy Hall and Denny of Vandalia, Wanda Smith Rushing of Statesboro, Ga., and Patricia "Trish" Jane Kennett and Bob of Ramsey.



